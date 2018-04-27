Register
    (File) In this file photo taken on January 20, 2015 the vice-president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Marco Polo del Nero, gestures during a press conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil to present the tournament’s sustainability report and provide a comprehensive update on the 2014 FIFA World Cup Football Legacy Project

    FIFA Bans Brazilian Football Confederation President for Life Over Corruption

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - FIFA on Friday decided to give a lifetime ban to Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) President Marco Polo Del Nero from football-related activities over corruption charges.

    "The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Mr Marco Polo Del Nero, President of the Brazilian FA (CBF), for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level," FIFA said in a published statement.

    The organization pointed out that Del Nero was accused of involvement in corruption schemes, violating five articles of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

    "The investigation against Mr Del Nero was opened on 23 November 2015 and referred, inter alia, to schemes in which he received bribes in exchange for his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to various football tournaments, including the CONMEBOL Copa America, the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores and the CBF Copa do Brasil," the statement noted.

    Del Nero will also have to pay 1 million Swiss francs (over $1 million). The decision entered into force on Friday as Del Nero was notified about the decision.

    In December, FIFA decided to ban Del Nero for 90 days, while he himself has refuted all the accusations.

