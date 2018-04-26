Register
26 April 2018
    FILE PHOTO: Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue in Toronto, Canada, July 26, 2015.

    Kanye West Goes on Rowdy Twitter Rant, Proclaims His Love for ‘Brother’ Trump

    Society
    Kanye West is on a Twitter rampage and the internet can’t look away.

    The rapper's rant, which started Tuesday and has carried on through Wednesday afternoon, has covered everything from Coachella to his daughter North and even his "bromance" with US President Donald Trump.

    "You don't have to agree with Trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought," Kanye tweeted Tuesday, showing some love to his "brother" Trump.The extremely online president didn't waste any time tweeting right back at the rapper, "Thank you Kanye, very cool!"

    ​West's wife, Kim Kardashian, jumped on the platform to defend her husband's turbulent tweets.

    ​West's Twitter rant comes after reports that he recently fired his manager, Scooter Braun.

    Sources close to Kanye told Page Six this week that they are "very worried for Yeezy's mental health" and worried that he could be having another "episode," referring to him by his nickname, also the name of his apparel business.

    In November 2016, the rapper canceled 21 tour dates after a nervous breakdown in which he was hospitalized. At the time, reports stated that the breakdown was triggered by the anniversary of his mother's death as well as the stress of balancing his music career and fashion line.

    Recent reports also state that West told Ebro Darden of Hot 97's "Ebro in the Morning," in a recent interview that "nobody really showed love to me when I was addicted to opioids and in the hospital."

    ​However, one anonymous source told People for an April 25 report that Kanye's behavior on Twitter this week isn't out of the ordinary for the artist.

    "I think a lot of that stuff is Kanye," the source said. "He's always been like that. Kanye's definitely the most genius and eccentric and erratic person I've ever had the pleasure of knowing."

