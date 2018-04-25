'Berlin Wears a Kippa' Rally Against Anti-Semitism Stopped Amid Threats

The Jewish community in Berlin has organized a demo following a recent attack on an Israeli man donning the Jewish traditional headwear in Berlin, but was forced to cut it right in the middle. Here is why.

The "Berlin wears a kippa" campaign was organized on Wednesday evening on the Hermannplatz in Berlin in a bid to protest against anti-Semitism in Germany.

But, according to German magazine Focus Online, the demonstration was canceled by the organizers just 15 minutes after it started.

Representatives of the Jewish Forum, who were responsible for the organization of the rally, said that they had to stop the protest because the situation was "too threatening," the magazine wrote.

Kundgebung gegen #Antisemitismus auf dem Hermannplatz in Berlin wurde nach 15 Minuten abgebrochen, nachdem Organisatoren bespuckt, als "Terroristen" beschimpft und die Israel-Fahne entrissen wurde. #BerlinträgtKippa pic.twitter.com/BvoNzpwVu7 — Jüdisches Forum (@JFDA_eV) 25 апреля 2018 г.

Activists were allegedly insulted and called "terrorists." A video posted on Twitter by the Jewish Forum shows a man stealing the flag of Israel. Another spits at the feet of an organizer.

The protest was organized following a recent statement by the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, who advised individuals to avoid "openly appearing in kippahs in Germany's major cities."

His remark came just a week after a Syrian refugee attacked a young Israeli wearing a kippa in Berlin. The incident prompted active discussion in German society about the need to counter anti-Semitism amid the heavy inflow of migrants, primarily from Arab countries.