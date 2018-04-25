Register
21:34 GMT +325 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate

    'Berlin Wears a Kippa' Rally Against Anti-Semitism Stopped Amid Threats

    © AP Photo / John MacDougall/Pool
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 21

    The Jewish community in Berlin has organized a demo following a recent attack on an Israeli man donning the Jewish traditional headwear in Berlin, but was forced to cut it right in the middle. Here is why.

    The "Berlin wears a kippa" campaign was organized on Wednesday evening on the Hermannplatz in Berlin in a bid to protest against anti-Semitism in Germany.

    But, according to German magazine Focus Online, the demonstration was canceled by the organizers just 15 minutes after it started.

    Representatives of the Jewish Forum, who were responsible for the organization of the rally, said that they had to stop the protest because the situation was "too threatening," the magazine wrote.

    Activists were allegedly insulted and called "terrorists." A video posted on Twitter by the Jewish Forum shows a man stealing the flag of Israel. Another spits at the feet of an organizer.

    READ MORE: German Council Warns Against Wearing Jewish Headwear due to Anti-Semitism

    The protest was organized following a recent statement by the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, who advised individuals to avoid "openly appearing in kippahs in Germany's major cities."

    His remark came just a week after a Syrian refugee attacked a young Israeli wearing a kippa in Berlin. The incident prompted active discussion in German society about the need to counter anti-Semitism amid the heavy inflow of migrants, primarily from Arab countries.

    Related:

    German Music Award Abolished Over Anti-Semitism Dispute - Reports
    Jeremy Corbyn Set to Meet Jewish Groups to Discuss Anti-Semitism
    'New Phenomenon': Merkel Sheds Light on Arab Migrants' Anti-Semitism
    Tags:
    Jews, protest, discrimination, anti-Semitism, Germany, Berlin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Hide and Seek
    Hide and Seek
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse