Register
15:02 GMT +325 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Censored

    US Moves Down 2 Places in Press Freedom Index - Watchdog

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Carolyn Langton / Censored
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US has lost two positions in the 2018 World Press Freedom Index, sliding to 45th place from the 43rd in 2017 and continuing its downward trend under Trump's administration that reflects an overall increase in hostility toward media worldwide, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in their latest ranking, issued on Wednesday.

    "In 2017, the 45th President of the United States helped sink the country to 45th place by labeling the press an ‘enemy of the American people’ in a series of verbal attacks toward journalists, attempts to block White House access to multiple media outlets, routine use of the term ‘fake news’ in retaliation for critical reporting, and calling for media outlets’ broadcasting licenses to be revoked," RSF said in its annual review of 180 countries and their relationship with the media.

    RSF noted that the White House’s anti-press rhetoric had been coupled with an increase in the number of press freedom violations at other levels, with journalists facing different risks, including arrest and physical assault, for covering protests or asking public officials questions.

    READ MORE: Half of US Voters Want FBI Ex-Director Comey Prosecuted for Press Leaks — Poll

    Rossiya Segodnya news agency logo
    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Rossiya Segodnya Photographer's Underground Wins 2018 World Press Photo Award
    The research showed that the "climate of hatred" toward media was steadily more visible in the index, with the increasing number of democratically-elected leaders no longer seeing the media as essential part of a democratic process but as an "adversary to which they openly display their aversion."

    Along with the index’s traditional anti-leaders, Turkey and Egypt, where journalists are often accused of terrorism and put into custody, verbal violence from politicians against the media is also on the rise in Europe, RSF noted.

    Among new European countries of concern are Malta and Slovakia, shattered by high-profile murders of journalists, as well as the Czech Republic.

    READ MORE: Diplomatic: Alleged US Consulate Employee Gives Middle Finger to Press (VIDEO)

    Vietnam and China stand at the 175th and 176th positions respectively, followed by Syria, Turkmenistan, Eritrea, and North Korea retaining the last place in the rating.

    The top three countries of the media freedom rating are Norway, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

    Related:

    It's Time to Review 'Fairy Tale of Absolute Internet Freedom' – Journalist
    Dutch Right-Wing Freedom Party Wins Seats in 30 Municipalities – Party's Head
    Assange Slams UK Government's Remarks on Freedom of Media in Other Countries
    Tags:
    press freedom, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pole Dancing Competition: Fusion of Acrobatics, Gymnastics and Theater
    Pole Dancing Competition: Fusion of Acrobatics, Gymnastics and Theater
    S-Ugly Duckling
    Ugly Duckling
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse