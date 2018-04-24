'Smallville' Star Allison Mack Tried to Recruit Emma Watson For Sex Cult

It seems that Emma Watson and some other celebrities were targeted by a sex cult recruiter to join the notorious NXIVM group.

According to Business Insider, Allison Mack was using Twitter to reach out to people to join the cult.

Mack on multiple occasions left messages to Harry Potter star Emma Watson in 2016, asking her to join a “women’s movement”.

— Allison Mack (@allisonmack) January 24, 2016

— Allison Mack (@allisonmack) February 19, 2016

​The cult recruiter also left messages to singer Kelly Clarkson.

Last week, Mack was arrested due to her involvement in NXIVM cult, which was founded by Keith Raniere.

The cult has been accused of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labor.

On Friday, Mack, who was second in command in the cult, pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, according to Business Insider. Her bail hearing will be held on Tuesday.