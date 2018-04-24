Giant Statue of Jesus Christ in Poland Starts to Provide Internet (PHOTO, VIDEO)

An Internet company has installed transmitters on the head of the statue, providing Internet to nearby villages.

Several Internet antennas have recently been discovered by a group of local journalists on top of a statue of Jesus Christ located in Świebodzin, Poland, local web portals Fakt 24 and Polsat News reported.

The equipment placed inside the crown on the statue's head, at an altitude of 50 meters, are clearly visible on panorama pictures made by the reporters with the help of drones.

Gigantyczna figura Chrystusa ze Świebodzina skrywa w koronie coś, co pozwala na niej zarabiać: anteny 👑💰💰 Z dołu ich nie widać, ale zobaczcie nagranie z drona oraz to, co udało się ustalić reporterom @FAKT24PL #Onet100 pic.twitter.com/l2VtvTZ8a4 — Onet100 (@Onet_100) 24 апреля 2018 г.

A representative of the Internet provider confirmed that the transmitter distributes Internet to the nearest villages.

One of the world's tallest statues of Jesus Christ in Świebodzin, Poland, has technical equipment inside the crown which is used for broadcasting the internet to nearby Villages pic.twitter.com/3swCVkenSE — The Psychogeographical Commission (@psychcomm) 24 апреля 2018 г.

He refused to disclose the details of the contract, but said that the local church needed the network for a video surveillance system, adding that the agreement is completely legal.

Local church or authorities have not made any official announcements on the issue.