German Council Warns Against Wearing Jewish Headwear due to Anti-Semitism

Donning heads with kippahs, traditional brimless caps worn by religious Jews, is said to be especially dangerous in big cities due to possible attacks.

The president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, advised individuals to avoid "openly appearing in kippahs in Germany's major cities."

In an interview with RBB radio on Tuesday, Schuster stressed that if society isn't be able to resist anti-Semitism, "this will ultimately pose a danger to democracy."

His remark came just a week after a Syrian refugee attacked a young Israeli wearing a kippah in Berlin.

Jews under attack in Germany? I'm sure I've heard something like this before… 🤔 — LogicApe 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LogicApe) 24 апреля 2018 г.

Isn’t it the actions of the person and not what they are wearing that is important? Europe seems to be descending into 5th Century politics — sad ☹️ — Ernie Trendell (@paganern) 24 апреля 2018 г.

READ MORE: 'New Phenomenon': Merkel Sheds Light on Arab Migrants' Anti-Semitism

The incident prompted active discussion in German society about the need to counter anti-Semitism amid the heavy inflow of migrants, primarily from Arab countries.

It’s 2018 and Jews in Germany are now being warned not wear the Kippah in public such is the level of antisemitism now rife in the country.



Absolutely disgusting that it’s come to this. https://t.co/lz4waHjgUt — Michael Heaver (@Michael_Heaver) 24 апреля 2018 г.

Telling Jews to hide that they are Jewish in public.

In Germany.

Gut check, anyone? https://t.co/c5mX6SJssY — Elizabeth L. Schultz (@ThinkSchultz) 24 апреля 2018 г.

Since 2015, Germany has been struggling to cope with a large-scale inflow of refugees fleeing their war-torn home countries in the Middle East and Africa. The migration crisis has changed life in Europe and has led to numerous religious and ethnic tensions on European soil.