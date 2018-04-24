Register
14:54 GMT +324 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Emily Ratajkowski

    Model Emily Ratajkowski Strips Naked While in New York (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: Emily Ratajkowski / instagram
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The American model and actress has once again stunned her fans with a black and white racy photo of herself that she posted to her Instagram.

    Emily Ratajkowski is definitely not shy to show off her stunning figure in nude photos, and Instagram is her favorite playground.

    In a recent photo, the 26 year-old is seen sitting on a stool completely naked as she gently covers her voluptuous assets with her hand.

    The photo was simply captioned “NY,” as in New York.

    NY

    A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 23, 2018 at 11:00am PDT

    Her fans were over the moon with many saying that she looks “incredible” and “super sensual.”

    While there were some who weren’t so thrilled to see her curves, as they felt that there is “nothing new” about yet another naked snap of the model.

    Bree Kish
    © Photo: Bree Kish / instagram
    Vibrant Plus Size Model Now Adorns US Beach Fashion (PHOTOS)
    One comment read: “You, of course, are impeccable, but maybe it's time to take advantage of your fame and do something really meaningful? Wake up already.”

    Emily Ratajkowski married indie film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in February in a private ceremony.

    In April, she released a new lookbook on the beach for her collection of swimwear Inamorata, in which her husband also starred. 

    In the photos, Ratajkowski is seen posing near a cabriolet, with her husband behind the wheel. There were also photos by the pool of a private villa and on the garden stairs.

    A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 31, 2018 at 6:49am PDT

    Mr. Last Looks

    A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 25, 2018 at 4:58pm PDT

     

    Related:

    Cyber Vendetta: Computer Generated Pro-Trump Instagram Model Hacks Its Rival
    Model Goes Under Knife to Change Her Eye Color, Calls Life 'F***** Up' (PHOTOS)
    Instagram Model Arrested on Suspicion of Being Linked to Drug Ring in Australia
    Girl's Best Friend: Ex-Playboy Model Busted Selling Stolen Diamonds
    Tags:
    Nude, entertainment, photos, celebrity, Emily Ratajkowski, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ready to Roll
    Vintage Car Rally in Moscow
    S-Ugly Duckling
    Ugly Duckling
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse