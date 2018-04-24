Avicii Autopsy Reveals ‘No Criminal Suspicion’ in Artist’s Death

Following autopsies last weekend, law enforcement officials announced there was no criminal suspicion in the death of artist Tim Bergling, widely known under his stage name: Avicii.

On Saturday, an anonymous Omani law enforcement official told AFP that "two autopsies were carried out, one yesterday and one today, and we absolutely confirmed that there is no criminal suspicion in the death" of the Swedish electronic music DJ.

© AP Photo / Amy Sussman/Invision

However, the autopsy reports only contain preliminary findings. Additional information regarding the cause of the artist's passing is expected to come to light within the next few days.

Last Friday, Diana Baron, the artist's representative, confirmed in a statement the death of the 28-year-old in Muscat, Oman.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time," the statement reads.

Local police have also confirmed that Avicii's immediate family is currently in Oman.

His death comes just days after his EP "Avicii (01)" was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for the best Dance/Electronic album. In 2014, the DJ's song "Wake Me Up!" received the Billboard Music Award as a top electronic song.

In 2016, Avicii abandoned touring after having both his gallbladder and his appendix removed, as the musician suffered acute pancreatitis, partly due to excessive drinking. However, his illness did not stall his studio work.

Among his hits are such famous songs as "Wake Me Up!" "Levels" and "Hey Brother."