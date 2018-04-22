Register
23:27 GMT +322 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump wears a prayer shawl during a church service

    Unholy Matrimony: Trump and the Televangelists

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Evangelical Christian broadcasting in America is Trump’s grassroots get-out-of-jail-free card.

    It's no secret that coastal American media despises current US President Donald Trump. What is less understood is how that loathing only appears to fan the flame of the US leader's tenacious popularity. The answer lies, in part, with Christian broadcasters, whose quiet ascendance over the past few decades — following a spectacular fall from grace in the 1980s — has bolstered the black and white Republican narrative, even at the cost of electing a strikingly polarizing president.

    Christian television, once the province of flashy preachers, washed-up country singers and self-appointed faith healers, has long been avoided by Capitol Hill lawmakers when seeking election votes. Toward the end of the 20th century, American broadcast networks devoted to so-called Christian values tended toward absurdities including endless demands for money and protestations bordering on the magical, to say nothing of the steady diet of tabloid-level scandal, including embezzlement and sexual abuse.

    Since the unlikely ascension of Trump to the White House, however, the reach of policy-influencing broadcasting networks that rely on interpretations of the Christian bible to underscore their editorial approach to news has transformed American media airwaves.

    Once shoved into a corner niche, Christian-themed networks have now taken top spots in reaching regular listeners in the US, bumping up against the big three networks (ABC, CBS and NBC) and Fox News, and providing additional weight to the often conflicting and changeable policies emanating from the Trump White House.

    Christian networks, including the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) — the world's largest religious broadcaster — and Pat Robertson's Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), recognizing which way the wind is blowing in Washington, have almost overnight repositioned themselves with an influx of pointedly political programming, almost 100 percent of which is indiscriminately pro-Trump.

    Since early in Trump's election campaign, CBN has provided consistently sympathetic coverage and, as payback, has now been given consistent access to the president. Trump has given 11 personal interviews on CBN, and, in 2017, he showed up for CBN interviews more than CNN, ABC or CBS, according to an exhaustive Politico report.

    Trump's cabinet appointees, staff members and various loyalists appear regularly on the CBN religious network as well. It's a marriage of convenience that both sides recognize as sustainable, at least for the time being.

    The religious networks can point to their almost unprecedented access to the world leader and his staff as a means of inflating the legitimacy of their message — one that often includes bigotry, hatred and fear.

    Donald Trump Nikki Haley United Nations
    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    Trump Ready to Nix Nikki?

    Trump, although no one would call him pious, has been able to strike a pleasing chord with an American religious viewership comfortable with the simple ‘us and them' narrative espoused by the former reality TV producer — a narrative that calmer heads in the US and the world consider to be the dumbed-down complaints of a monied child of privilege who is used to getting his way.

    Although CBN has long belonged to the White House press corps and even garnered a seat in the White House briefing room, its recent sharp rise in status during Trump's presidency has not gone unnoticed.

    Trump's first press secretary, Sean Spicer, offered CBN reporters the opportunity to lob softball questions to the president three times in just the first two weeks of his term, and, while speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a joint news conference, Trump picked a CBN reporter to ask the first question.

    "The Trump administration has given CBN News the opportunity to be recognized in places a Christian news organization normally wouldn't," stated CBN vice president Rob Allman in an email to Politico.

    For Americans who regularly watch religious broadcasting, particularly for the white evangelicals who voted overwhelmingly for Trump and continue to poll approvingly on his performance, the message is one of success.

    CBN and TBN regularly burnish Trump's image while brushing away his more egregious behaviors including allegations of sex scandal, shady real estate deals and a creeping nepotism, while the president continues to rely on the polls to justify his simple and increasingly nationalistic message.

    "Evangelicals, going back to the time of the Scopes trial, have always been sensitive to being seen as pariahs," stated Mark Ward, editor of The Electronic Church in the Digital Age.

    "You can get a lot of credibility with evangelicals if you simply make them feel like they matter," Ward noted, adding, "if you appear on their TV shows and send your administration to appear on their TV shows."

    Related:

    Trump’s Overt Racism Stuns the World; Democrats Abandon Dreamers?
    AI is God: Ex-Google Engineer Creating New Religion
    Incorrect to Associate Terrorism With Any Religion
    Tags:
    corruption, embezzlement, sex scandal, scandal, nepotism, Evangelicals, Christianity, religion, access, broadcasters, Fox News, NBC, CNN, CBS, ABC, Donald Trump, Washington DC, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Head-Spinning Walk in Moscow Skies
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse