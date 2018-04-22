Register
    Starbucks Coffee

    Starbucks in Trouble, Yet Again: Police Looking Into 'Camera in Toilet' Case

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / 4028mdk09 / Starbucks Coffee
    Society
    On Tuesday, a 25-year-old customer reportedly found a hidden camera in the WC in one of Atlanta’s Starbucks coffee bars. Police are now investigating the case, which the general public met with vehement criticism – and dismay.

    According to a police report, the woman removed the device and alerted the manager, who further passed on the disturbing news to the head office of Starbucks’ chain. 

    There was certainly a slender chance of the device having been fake or perhaps unplugged, but, in cruel irony, the police retrieved a one-hour video featuring at least eight people, both men and women, using the restroom. They noted, though, that due to the poor quality of the visual picture no "private parts" could be seen.

    Tuesday’s discovery comes less than a week after the coffee giant literally infuriated people all around the globe with an incident at a Philadelphia location, where two black men were detained for reportedly trespassing.

    Both the company and Philadelphia’s police commissioner shortly thereafter apologized for the move. In response, Starbucks opted for what it called "racial bias training" slated for May 29 in 8,000 of its locations, which are therefore to be closed on that day.

