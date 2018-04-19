Markle's Brother Claims She Tore Family Apart, Didn't Invite Them to Wedding

Meghan Markle's family was not the only one left "overboard" for the upcoming royal wedding – on April 10 information surfaced that British Prime Minister Theresa May was also left without an invitation to the major event.

Thomas Markle Jr told British tabloid the Daily Mirror that his sister, who is going to marry Prince Harry in the near future, has torn entire family apart by not inviting a single one of them to this major event in her life.

"She's clearly forgotten her roots. It's torn my entire family apart. Meg likes to portray herself as a humanitarian, a people's person and a charitable person but she is none of those things to her family," he said.

Thomas also called her a "phony" for allegedly trying to become a "new Diana," claiming that she's just making her "greatest performance."

So far, no one from Markle's family has shared news about receiving an invitation to the royal wedding. But they aren't alone in this situation. Earlier in April, The Telegraph reported that UK Prime Minister Theresa May was also left uninvited to the big event.

The reason for this was that the pair had decided not to invite any international political leaders at all. It was also reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to restrict their guest list to those who have a direct relationship with them.