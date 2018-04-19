Register
22:15 GMT +319 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak with patrons at the Social Bite in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

    Markle's Brother Claims She Tore Family Apart, Didn't Invite Them to Wedding

    © AP Photo /
    Society
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Meghan Markle's family was not the only one left "overboard" for the upcoming royal wedding – on April 10 information surfaced that British Prime Minister Theresa May was also left without an invitation to the major event.

    Thomas Markle Jr told British tabloid the Daily Mirror that his sister, who is going to marry Prince Harry in the near future, has torn entire family apart by not inviting a single one of them to this major event in her life.

    "She's clearly forgotten her roots. It's torn my entire family apart. Meg likes to portray herself as a humanitarian, a people's person and a charitable person but she is none of those things to her family," he said.

    READ MORE: Twitter Ablaze Over Theresa May Not Being Invited to Prince Harry's Wedding

    Thomas also called her a "phony" for allegedly trying to become a "new Diana," claiming that she's just making her "greatest performance."

    So far, no one from Markle's family has shared news about receiving an invitation to the royal wedding. But they aren't alone in this situation. Earlier in April, The Telegraph reported that UK Prime Minister Theresa May was also left uninvited to the big event.

    READ MORE: WATCH Meghan Markle Winning Hearts of Filipinos by Speaking Their Language

    The reason for this was that the pair had decided not to invite any international political leaders at all. It was also reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to restrict their guest list to those who have a direct relationship with them.

    Related:

    Renowned Feminist Predicts Meghan Markle Will "Bolt" From Royal Marriage
    Theresa May Not Invited to Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - Reports
    Prince Harry and Meghan White Powder Incident Has Echoes of 2001 Anthrax Scare
    Soon-to-be-Wed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Target of White Powder Letter
    WATCH Meghan Markle Winning Hearts of Filipinos by Speaking Their Language
    By Royal Appointment Only: Meghan Markle Closes Personal Social Media Accounts
    Tags:
    wedding, UK royal family, Theresa May, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Light is Stronger Than Ever': 70 Years of Israel's Independence in Pictures
    'Light is Stronger Than Ever': 70 Years of Israel's Statehood in Pictures
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse