'Cocaine Babe' Goes to Jail After Posting Her Drug-Smuggling Trip on Instagram

The 24-year old woman was on the verge of a nervous breakdown when she was sentenced to eight years in prison by an Australian court on Wednesday.

Melina Roberge, 24, tried to smuggle almost 24kg of pure cocaine, worth $16 million, into Sydney in her suitcase on board a luxury cruise ship, The Washington Post reported.

The young woman confessed in court that she risked her freedom for a chance to take selfies "in exotic locations and post them on Instagram to receive 'likes' and attention."

The young woman, dubbed "cocaine babe," was arrested on August 28, 2016 after Australian border patrol searched the luxury cruise liner Sea Princess when it was docked in Sydney Harbor.

Roberge's sentence includes a non-parole period of 4 years and 9 months in jail before she is likely to be deported to Canada.

She and two other Canadians have pleaded guilty to smuggling 95 kilograms of the cocaine to Australia. One of the major things that gave them away was glamorous Instagram photos depicting their $17,000-worth vacation.

