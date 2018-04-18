British Police Sergeant Posts Steamy Bikini-Clad Snaps Angering Colleagues

A 33 year-old police sergeant has posted photos snorkeling in Thailand, watching sunsets in Cyprus and snowboarding in the Austrian Alps.

Sergeant Leanne Carr of Lincolnshire Police took seven months off with stress-related illness, but has been criticized by colleagues for uploading photos of her in bikinis all over famous resorts.

The images, many of which show her in revealing outfits and in suggestive poses, were posted on her Facebook and Instagram accounts.

In some of her photos, Carr wrote positive affirmations such as, “When life hands you pineapples, make pina coladas.” In another caption she wrote, “Be a pineapple, stand tall, wear a crown and be sweet inside.”

Her colleagues however, found her exotic lifestyle offensive, as they have accused Sgt Carr of spending taxpayer’s cash to enjoy the luxuries of life.

A police source told MailOnline, “She certainly doesn't look very stressed in the images she's put on her social media. In fact she's having a whale of a time in luxury resorts all over the world — all funded by the public purse of course.”

Another police source said that Sgt Carr is a senior officer, “a sergeant earning around £45,000-a-year – and in my opinion some of the photos are not befitting of someone in that role.”

Sgt Carr took seven months off work from June last year after suffering from a stress induced illness. She has been the subject of an internal misconduct investigation, which has now been concluded.