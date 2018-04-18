Register
19:10 GMT +318 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The closing ceremony of the 10th Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival in Moscow

    Orchestra of Monaco to Perform 'Game of Thrones' Concert in Moscow

    © Sputnik / Eugene Odinokov
    Society
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow on Red Square. This year it will be held on Red Square from August 24 to September 2.

    The Orchestra of the Carabineers of Prince Albert II of Monaco will bring the world of Westeros to Moscow as part of the program, during the Spasskaya Tower festival.

    "Our performance at the Spasskaya Tower festival will include the routine of a musical composition from Game of Thrones. We are also preparing many other surprises for the audience of the festival. It will be interesting,” head of the orchestra Olivier Drian told RIA Novosti.

    Murmansk at night
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Yepanchintsev
    Murmansk to Host the Fourth Barents Bird Festival of Northern Culture
    According to the head of the orchestra, the Prince of Monaco personally approved the participation of the group in the festival. The orchestra is part of his personal guard of 124 people, 24 of whom are musicians. 

    The head of the orchestra went on to say that when the 24 carabineers leave Monaco, the other bodyguards have more work to do protecting the prince.

    "We are not an ordinary team, as 85% of our work is guarding the prince; our main task is to protect him. We are more military and bodyguards of the prince than musicians, and therefore we have special requirements,” he said.

    The head explained that each carabineer must be 19 to 27 years old and be at least 180 cm, but not more than two meters tall. 

    They must have excellent health to pass various examinations, including written examinations. 

    Video:Princess runs away from Dubai to escape her controlling father
    © Photo: YouTube/WatchMojo English
    Runaway Princess? Dubai Royalty 'Brought Back' After Attempting to Flee - Report
    Furthermore, the carabineer should not be married and only after his first year of service can he ask the prince to grant him permission to get married.

    Olivier noted that the prince of Monaco has good musical taste and often his musical preferences affect the repertoire of the carabineers orchestra. For example, they once performed one of the compositions of the rock band AC / DC, which his Majesty really liked.

    "And most recently we played at the prince’s birthday, and it was a special event in which many different bands participated. I think Albert liked everything because my head is still on my shoulders," Olivier joked.

    The Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival will see the participation of many Russian and foreign military bands, folk groups and the honor guard units of foreign countries. 

    More than 40 countries have taken part in the festival since 2006. The festival is named after the world-famous Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin.

    Related:

    Russian Director Zvyagintsev to Be on 2018 Cannes Film Festival Jury
    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    Thousands Celebrate 'Steel Penis' Festival in Japan (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Music to His Ears: Kim Jong-un Visits South Korean Pop Stars' Concert
    How the Pentagon Uses Pop Music for Military Propaganda
    Tags:
    audience, music, orchestra, Game of Thrones, Russia, Monaco
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse