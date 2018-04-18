Register
14:29 GMT +318 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Konstanz, Germany

    German Theater Under Probe for Offering Free Tickets to Swastika Bearers

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Achim / Stadt Konstanz
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A German theater's offer of free seats to spectators who wear swastikas has caused a scandal as under German law, publicly displaying Nazi symbols is illegal.

    Prosecutors in the southern German city of Konstanz have launched a probe after a local theater company promised free entry to spectators who wear a swastika to a play named after Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf,” Deutsche Welle reported.

    The theater’s management was unpleasantly surprised after too many people had come forward willing to don the infamous Nazi symbol.

    Pillow
    CC0
    Sieg Style: Swedish Swastika-Selling Shop Apologizes for Nazi Symbols
    Local authorities were alerted by numerous complaints about the offer, because publicly displaying Nazi symbols is outlawed in Germany.

    In a notice posted on its website, the theater announced that it would hand out swastika armbands to the willing ahead of the performance timed for the April 20 birthday of Adolf Hitler.

    It added that those who pay for their tickets will be asked to wear a Star of David "as a sign of solidarity with the victims of barbarism."

    The offer created an angry outcry and prosecutors will now determine whether it falls under freedom of artistic creativity.

    The theater’s management argued that the whole idea was just an attempt to show how easily people can be corrupted and that the play is a stinging parody of Hitler’s early years.

    READ MORE: The World's Worst Trademark: US Manufacturer Recalls 'Swastika Boots'

    In an interview with German broadcaster SWR, they described the large number of people willing to wear swastika to get free admittance as “surprising and frightening.”

    According to an expert report commissioned by the Bundestag, Jews in Germany are facing increasing anti-Semitism in their everyday lives, leading them to fear for their safety.

    Related:

    'Spring Cleaning': Unknown Group Removes Swastika on 'Hitler's Bell' in Germany
    Israeli Man Arrested For Scrawling Swastika on Rabin Statue in Tel Aviv (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    Star of David, Mein Kampf, play, offer, swastika, theater, Adolf Hitler, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse