Runaway Princess? Dubai Royalty 'Brought Back' After Attempting to Flee - Report

The news comes over a month after the young woman announced her plans to escape the country in a video released online, explaining her decision by the fact that in the UAE she couldn't live her life the way she wanted.

Latifa Al Maktoum, one of UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's daughters, who announced her plans to flee the country in a 40-minute video released on Youtube has been "brought back," The Guardian reported, citing a source close to the Dubai government.

The source said he had no information about where 33-year-old Sheikha Latifa was found or by whom, but said that the young woman was now "with her family" and "doing excellently."

In a video posted on March 11 from an account named "Escape from Dubai" the young woman said that she was going to make an attempt to flee the UAE and noted that if the video is published, it means she is either dead or missing.

Latifa also explained that she had decided to run away from Dubai, because she doesn't have freedom to live her life the way she wants.

"Pretty soon I'm going to be leaving somehow and I'm not so sure of the outcome, but I'm 99% positive it will work. And, if it doesn't, then this video can help me because all my father cares about is his reputation," Latifa said, adding that runaway attempt was "the start of me claiming my life, my freedom."

In the video, the young woman also described previous attempts to escape made by her sisters and the consequences for them, as well as giving other examples of alleged mistreatment of the women in her family.