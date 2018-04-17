"Beheaded Corpse" Prompts Large-Scale Police Operation in Germany (PHOTO)

Law-enforcement officers and fire workers came to the scene after a passer-by spotted a suspicious "body" and alarmed the police.

A doll without a head has triggered a large-scale deployment of police and firemen near the town of Weinstadt in Baden-Württemberg, Germany.

"It looked just like a human corpse," a police spokesman told Stuttgarter Nachrichten, commenting on the operation.

The police were reportedly called to the scene after a passer-by spotted the suspicious "body" on the outskirts of the town.

The doll lay at the bottom of a shaft. When firefighters accessed it, it turned out to be a decapitated doll.

The Associated Press wrote that the doll was of human height and dressed in ordinary clothes, covered with stains that looked like human blood.

In January, a beheaded doll was found near an Amsterdam mosque. A note left on the doll's chest warned against "Islamization" in the Netherlands and was supposedly left by members of a far-right group.