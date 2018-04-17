"Beheaded Corpse" Prompts Large-Scale Police Operation in Germany (PHOTO)

A doll without a head has triggered a large-scale deployment of police and firemen near the town of Weinstadt in Baden-Württemberg, Germany.
"It looked just like a human corpse," a police spokesman told Stuttgarter Nachrichten, commenting on the operation.
The police were reportedly called to the scene after a passer-by spotted the suspicious "body" on the outskirts of the town.
READ MORE: Decapitated 'Corpse' Left at Amsterdam Mosque Sparks Twitter Storm
The doll lay at the bottom of a shaft. When firefighters accessed it, it turned out to be a decapitated doll.
Was für ein skurriler #feuerwehreinsatz in #weinstadt. Erst nach Stunden konnte eine #Leichenbergung abgeschlossen werden. Mit sehr überraschendem Ende. https://t.co/VzzgmIdnHl pic.twitter.com/mgNECelpQF— Feuerwehr-Magazin (@feuerwehrmag) 17 апреля 2018 г.
The Associated Press wrote that the doll was of human height and dressed in ordinary clothes, covered with stains that looked like human blood.
In January, a beheaded doll was found near an Amsterdam mosque. A note left on the doll's chest warned against "Islamization" in the Netherlands and was supposedly left by members of a far-right group.
