You have the right to be and feel safe. Stalking is illegal behavior that may appear innocent or insignificant but can cause severe harm and fear. One in 5 women and 1 in 10 men will be stalked at some point in their lives, which means having to face obsessive and unwanted behavior.

Nearly 3 in 4 stalking victims know their offender in some capacity. The perpetrators usually have very weak social skills and see nothing wrong with their behavior.

Here are some of the indicators you are being stalked and what you can do to counter the abuse.

More information about the UK National Stalking Helpline can be found here.