He'll Be Back: Schwarzenegger Says Feels 'Good,' 'Not Great Yet' After Surgery

The beloved Hollywood star and former governor of California has updated fans on his well-being following heart surgery late last month.

"I just wanted you to know that I'm feeling much better. I can't say, even with my positive attitude, that I'm 'great', because I'm not great yet. Great is a totally different level. But I'm good. I feel good," a visibly weary Arnold Schwarzenegger said in a short video message.

Thank you all for caring. We are moving forward! pic.twitter.com/kvauldg3Mq — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) 12 апреля 2018 г.

"Thank you so much for all your wishes and for all the cards and the phone calls and the emails and the texts…that I got all around the world," Schwarzenegger added. "I really appreciate that very much. You're very kind," he said. "So I will stay in touch with all of you, and thank you all for being such jewels."

The 70-year-old underwent heart valve replacement surgery at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles on March 29, and was released from hospital last week.

Known for his starring role in a large number of 80s and 90s action blockbusters, from The Terminator franchise to Predator, Total Recall, Red Heat, Commando, True Lies, and others, news of Schwarzenegger's recovery prompted fans to think up some witty and sometimes touching ways to offer him their best wishes.

I always new you would be back!!!!:) pic.twitter.com/GRRn5w30CP — Breeze Canyon (@BreezeCanyon) 13 апреля 2018 г.

Good to see you’re doing well Arnie….now, GET TO THE CHOPPA!!!!! — JPalatini (@jpmehh16) 12 апреля 2018 г.

Having a positive attitude goes a long way. Take it from a stage 4 cancer patient — Michele Vasquez (@Miss_Jo82) 13 апреля 2018 г.

I’m so glad you are feeling better! It’s gonna take some time so take one day at a time! May God bless you🙏🏿 — Elgie Pettus (@ElgiePettus) 13 апреля 2018 г.