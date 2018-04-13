Stoneman Douglas Teacher Gets Arrested For Leaving Loaded Gun in Bathroom Stall

Sean Simpson, a chemistry teacher at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Sunday after he left his loaded Glock 43 9mm handgun in a public bathroom.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, after Simpson realized that he'd forgotten his gun, he ran back to the Deerfield Beach Pier restroom and found his weapon in the hands of a drunk homeless man who'd just fired off a bullet into the wall.

— Kristen Chapman (@KChapmanCBS12) April 12, 2018

​Joseph Spataro, the man who found the Glock, later told police that he pulled the trigger to find out whether or not the weapon was actually loaded. He has since been charged with firing a weapon while intoxicated and for trespassing, Local 10 TV reported.

Simpson, however, also wound up arrested and charged with failing to safely store the firearm. He later posted a $250 cash bond and was released, the Miami Herald reported.

Incidentally, Simpson, who was on campus when the Valentine's Day massacre took place, had previously said he was open to the idea of arming himself in an effort to protect students from potential threats.

The 43-year-old instructor is still employed by the school and no corrective action is expected, according to local media outlets. Simpson has not given any statements since his arrest.

This report follows the Broward School Board's unanimous rejection of Florida's new program allowing certain teachers and other school employees to carry guns inside schools on Tuesday.