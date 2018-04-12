XOXO: Russia’s UN Envoy Reveals How He Kisses His US Counterpart

While the relations between Moscow and Washington remain strained amid tensions in the Middle East and in Europe, it appears that interactions between Russian and US diplomats at the United Nations follow a different dynamic.

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, said that the relations between the Russian and American diplomats remain cordial despite the current geopolitical tensions in the world.

"Here I mostly socialize with my colleagues. And when it comes to the American ones, believe it or not, we have normal relations with Nikki Haley and her mission," the diplomat said.

Also, when asked how he and Haley greet each other, Nebenzya promptly replied that they "kiss," adding that he hopes that the relations between Russia and the US will eventually become as good as those between him and his American counterpart.

© AP Photo/ Julie Jacobson Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya, left, and United States Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley exchange greetings before a Security Council meeting, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at U.N. headquarters

Earlier US President Donald Trump tweeted that his country’s relations with Russia are even worse than they’d been during the Cold War.

Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 апреля 2018 г.

​In another tweet that he posted minutes earlier, Trump also blasted Russia for being allies with “a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people” – an apparent reference to Syrian President Bashar Assad – and threatened a missile strike in retaliation for an alleged chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma that Washington claims was carried out by Damascus.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 апреля 2018 г.

​These remarks were preceded by a fresh round of sanctions imposed by the US against 38 Russian businessmen, state officials and companies on its sanctions list under the pretext of Moscow's alleged "malign activity around the globe."

Last month the United States also expelled 60 Russian diplomats in response to an alleged poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in the UK city of Salisbury.