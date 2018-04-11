Register
22:48 GMT +311 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Target

    Target Finds, Fires Employee Who Hid Neo-Nazi Propaganda in Customers’ Packages

    © Flickr/ Mike Mozart
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 11

    On Wednesday, Target fired an employee who had slipped cards with white supremacist slogans into boxes of diapers sold in stores or delivered to customers’ homes across the US.

    According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), at least two people found laminated cards with the words "It's okay to be white" in boxes of diapers bought from Target this month. One of the diaper boxes was bought from a Target store in the state of Washington while another was shipped from a facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Florida. The cards also reportedly listed multiple white neo-Nazi websites. 

    Swedish soldiers (File)
    © AFP 2018/ PAUL MADEJ / SCANPIX
    Bedroom Stories: Swedish Army Wages Campaign Against Sexist, Nazi Scrawling

    In March, a family in Hixson, Tennessee, also found a similar note in a box of diapers.

    "I looked on the back and it was just five or six websites that I recognized the language that was used from the Charlottesville incident late last year," Tad Russell, who lives in Hixson, told WRCB last month.

    On Wednesday, a spokesman for Target told Newsweek that after an urgent investigation of the situation, the discount store retailer identified and fired the employee responsible for the incident.

    "We sincerely apologize to guests who received an inappropriate message in their Target purchase and thank them for calling it to our attention," a spokesman for Target told Newsweek.

    "After being made aware of the situation, we immediately launched a thorough investigation to address the concerns and put a stop to it. We have identified the source, and given this is a violation of our policies and our commitment to inclusivity, terminated the team member," the statement added. 

    Austrian flag
    © AFP 2018/ JOE KLAMAR
    Austria Summons Diplomat From Israel Over 'Nazi' T-Shirt

    Target did not specify where the individual in question is located or how the employee was identified. However, since the message appeared in multiple states, it is probable that the employee worked in one of Target's warehouses.

    The ‘It's okay to be white' slogan became popular after it was used in a troll campaign last year by 4chan, an English-language imageboard website where users generally post anonymously. The purpose was for people to put up the slogan in public places to prove that a "harmless message" could cause a "massive media shitstorm" driven by liberal pundits.

    "Normies tune in to see what's going on, see the posters saying 'It's okay to be white' and the media and leftists frothing at the mouth," an anonymous 4chan user wrote last year in an excerpt on the website outlining the group's strategy. "Credibility of far left campuses and media gets nuked, massive victory for the right in the culture war."

    "‘It's okay to be white' is a brilliant political provocation," said popular right-wing blogger Nick Land after the slogan started to appear across the country last year.

    "Any response other than ‘Of course it is' looks preposterously demented," Land added.

    According to the ADL, the hashtag #IOKTBW has also been used by the Ku Klux Klan on Twitter since 2012. In addition, the American hatecore band Aggressive Force has a 2001 song titled "It's OK to be White."

    Related:

    For Whom the Bell Tolls: German Town Votes to Keep Nazi Church Bell
    Spanish Media Fuel Soccer Violence With Russian 'Neo-Nazi' Rumors
    WATCH Right-Wing Bulgarians Stage Demonstration in Honor of Pro-Nazi General
    American Fascist: Nazi Runs Unopposed for US Congress in Republican Primary
    Ex-Cabinet Minister Slams Brexiteers' Nazi-Style Attacks on Whitehall
    Tags:
    propaganda, Neo-Nazi, target, ADL, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse