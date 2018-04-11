Two Russians Break Japanese Man's Record Deemed as World's Oldest Living Person

The two Russian centenarians, 122 and 127, respectively, have large families and live quite an active life in their communities.

Two residents of the Caucasian republics of Kabardino-Balkaria and Ingushetia in Russia are much older than a Japanese national, recognized by the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest man on the planet, regional authorities of the republics told Sputnik.

The statements come a day after a Japan citizen, Masazo Nonaka, was recognized as the world's oldest living person at the age of 112 years and 259 days.

"A man named Appaz Illiev lives in Ingushetia in the high-altitude village of Guli in Dzheyrakhsky region. He turned 122 on March 1," Ingushetia's press-service said.

Illiev, who is ten years older than Nonaka, has eight children, 33 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

In turn, the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Protection of Kabardino-Balkaria told Sputnik that the oldest resident in the republic is 127-year-old Nana Shaova, who lives in the village of Zayukovo in Baksansky district.

"The 127-year-old Shaova is the oldest person in the republic who receives a retirement payment," the ministry stated.

Both Illiev and Shaova are said to be living quite an active life: in March 2018, both cast their ballots in the presidential election in Russia.

Earlier, it had been reported that in July 2017 Shaova was included in the Russian Book of Records, a local analogue of the international book, as the country's oldest person.

The book's editor-in-chief Stanislav Konenko who awarded her with a corresponding certificate said that the woman is most likely the oldest living person internationally.