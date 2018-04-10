Drug Dealer's Chick's Lavish Lifestyle Destroys Whole Cocaine Enterprise

The couple turned out to have spent over £100,000 (over $140,000) on luxurious trips and branded clothing, raising suspicions and prompting police to raid their apartment in South Wales in the UK.

A cocaine dealer's girlfriend has exposed her fiancé's illegal business by posting incriminating pictures of her luxurious lifestyle, Daily Mail reported.

Emily Lock, 22, a law student from a small village in Caerphilly, Wales, who had a part time job at a Lidl supermarket and was paid less than £10,000 a year, was posting Kim Kardashian-style images, showing off her luxury clothes and expensive travels.

Her boyfriend Mark Price, 27, who pretended to work as a builder, turned out to be an experienced drug dealer earning fortunes on illegal cocaine trafficking.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: How the UK'S Top Undercover Cop Became a Committed Drug Legalization Activist

The revelations came after police officers raided their apartment in September 2017 and discovered a blue plastic bag with 110g of cocaine at 83% purity.

They also confiscated Price's smartphone, containing a message to his friend in which he was boasting of earning some £1,600 (over $2,200) a week from drug sales.

All in all, the couple is said to have spent over £100,000 (over $140,000) on luxurious travels abroad, expensive clothing and a new Audi car.

Price was sentenced to seven years in prison, while his girlfriend received 15 months in jail.