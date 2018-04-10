'He Loves Any Kinds of Sweets': World's Oldest Living Man Found in Japan

The supercentenarian lives with his family and enjoys everyday life, watching TV and eating his favorite cakes.

Masazo Nonaka, a 112-year old Japanese national, has been confirmed by the Guinness Book of Records to be the oldest living man on the planet.

On April 10, the man turned exactly 112 years and 259 days.

A resident of the island of Hokkaido, Nonaka was born on July 25, 1905 to a large family with seven brothers and one sister. In 1931, he got married and became a father of five.

The man has long been in retirement and spends his time mostly watching TV, reading newspapers and enjoying his favorite sweets and cakes. He is also fond of spending time with his family.

"He loves eating any kinds of sweets — Japanese or western style. He reads newspapers every day and often soaks in the hot springs," his granddaughter Yuko Nonaka revealed, cited by Sky News. "He needs a wheelchair to move, but he is in good condition," she added.

Mazaco Nonaka was hailed a record breaker after Francisco Nuñez Olivera from Spain, who held the title before him, died on January 29, 2018 aged 113.

The world's oldest living person in the history of the Guinness Book of Records was French national Jeanne Calment, who died in 1997 at the age of 122.