French Lawmaker Compares Drafting Fake News Law to 'Walking on Razor's Edge'

"This law is like walking on a razor's edge: there is a danger on one side, there is a danger on the other side, and we have to make it between the two sides," the lawmaker said.
According to her, the draft law would aim to avoid "the distortion of the public opinion under the weight of 'fake news' that people believe in."
"This is not about finding 'a single possible truth' — this would threaten the freedom of journalists… There should be a pluralism of opinions. We know that some facts could be presented in one way or another, this is within the freedom of the press. But one should not lie to the people," Clapot stressed.
Asked who would determine which news is fake, the lawmaker said that she did not know yet how this would work and admitted that this was a "delicate" aspect.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced his plan to draft the law in January, stressing his wish to ban fake news during elections, in particular.
