US Watchdogs Accuse YouTube of Illegal Collection of Data on Children - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood (CCFC) and a number of advocacy groups filed a complaint with the US Federal Trade Commission on Monday, accusing Google's YouTube video hosting of illegal collection of children's data, the CNN broadcaster reported.

A group of 23 child advocacy organizations, including the Center for Digital Democracy, Center for Media Justice and others, argue that YouTube collects personal information from the children under 13 without parental consent as required by the US laws, the broadcaster said.

"Google has made substantial profits from the collection and use of personal data from children on YouTube. Its illegal collection has been going on for many years and involves tens of millions of US children," the complaint reads.

The group calls on the FTC to launch a probe into Google's data collection and advertising violations and impose sanctions, including injunctive relief and civil penalties.

YouTube has a mobile app for children, YouTube Kids, which it launched in 2015.