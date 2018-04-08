Putin Congratulates Russians on Orthodox Easter

"The great holiday of Easter, which symbolizes a triumph of life, good and love and has a huge moral significance. It wakens faith, hope and intention to do good deeds, to help to our fellow people. It consolidates people among eternal spiritual values and ideals. In these spring days filled with a sincere joy we understand the importance of the traditions and customs," Putin said in a statement, as quoted by the Kremlin press service.

READ MORE: WATCH Easter Service in Moscow Led by Russian Orthodox Patriarch

According to the statement, the Russian president has also sent a congratulatory message to the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill of Moscow.

Putin along with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin also attended the festive Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.