Canadian Hockey Team Involved in Deadly Bus Crash

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A bus carrying a Canadian junior hockey team Humboldt Broncos collided with a semi-truck on Friday on a road in the southern Saskatchewan province, leading to fatalities, authorities said.

A spokesman for Nipawin Royal Canadian Mounted Police told reporters RCMP was conducting a rescue operation together with multiple emergency personnel some 19 miles north of Tisdale.

"We can confirm there are fatalities among the passengers on the bus. There are also a number of serious injuries. We cannot confirm numbers at this time," he said.

This picture was just sent to us by a witness at the Humboldt Broncos crash. STARS dispatched, RCMP on scene. #sask #SJHL pic.twitter.com/vp4jbC8pUz — Chris Vandenbreekel (@Vandecision) April 7, 2018

I approached the Humboldt Broncos crash site from Hwy 335 W. Police blockade is large, but I can see at least a dozen vehicles with lights flashing at the Hwy 35 junction where the crash happened. RCMP have confirmed there are fatalities. #sask pic.twitter.com/nMhJskIclP — Chris Vandenbreekel (@Vandecision) April 7, 2018

​The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) said on Twitter it was aware of an accident involving the bus of the Humboldt Broncos team.

The SJHL is aware of an accident involving the Humboldt Broncos bus. The SJHL has no other facts at this time. Upon being informed of the facts, the SJHL will make a release. — SJHL (@theSJHL) April 7, 2018

​Nipawin Hawks, who were scheduled to play against them on Friday night, said on Facebook that the game had been cancelled.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe expressed his condolences in a Facebook posting and thanked first responders for their courageous response "under the most difficult circumstances imaginable."