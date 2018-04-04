Register
02:24 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Antler restaurant owner carves up meat in front of animal rights activists

    Vegan Protesters Return to Toronto Restaurant Where Owner Taunted Them (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/Len Goldberg
    Society
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    More than a week after the owner of Toronto's Antler restaurant carved up a deer leg in front of animals rights activists, the determined protesters came back for another round Saturday to continue their fight.

    Video footage of the demonstration shows a large group of activists chanting for "animal liberation" as several attendants held up signs reading, "Farmed Dogs = Public Outcry; Deer, Duck, Rabbit, Borr = Nothing? Really?" and "Another World is Possible."

    ​The demonstration was the fifth staged by the group in front of Antler since December 2017, which is known for serving up native Canadian meats including, bison, rabbit, duck, deer and boar. However, this was the first time the group convened at the sight after Michael Hunter, the restaurant's owner, decided to slice and dice a deer leg and then proceed to eat it in front of them.

    Organizer Marni Ugar told CBC News that despite getting a lot of heat from people over their cause, there were others who also offered them support.

    "We've been getting a lot of support, but also anger from a lot of people all over the world," Ugar told CBC News. "The owner of the restaurant is a hunter, so we certainly have the pro-gun Americans really angry at us, and anger because people get defensive if they think they are being attacked about eating animals."

    Scary Cat: Pit Bull Treads Lightly Around New Kitten
    © YouTube/Rumble Viral
    Scary Cat: Pit Bull Treads Lightly Around New Kitten

    "Animals don't care that they are being served in a small restaurant. That's their life, not ours to take," she added.

    Reflecting on the deer incident, Len Goldberg told the publication that his comrades were extremely upset after seeing the leg being "desecrated and defiled" by Hunter.

    "There's a mix of emotions when you see the leg of an innocent being being carved up in front of you to taunt you," Goldberg said. "There's a lot of sorrow when you see that because we know that leg belonged to a being."

    "We're there with positive messaging. Get animals off the menu and get health and humane onto the menu," he added.

    Cathy Stableford, an activist at the Saturday event, explained to CTV News that she was in attendance because the owner is taking part in "raising and farming and exploiting and murdering innocent animals that have the right to live."

    Although Hunter has not released a statement on the continuing protests, he did tell local media outlets that Antler hasn't had any issues with attracting customers since the March 23 incident.

    It's unclear how long the protests will go on.

    Related:

    A Profound Lack of Transparency - Toronto Police Admit to Using Stingrays
    Cuteness Overload: Toronto's Dancing Baby Rhino Sets Internet on Fire (VIDEO)
    Plane Bursts Into Fireball After Crashing to Another Jet in Toronto Airport
    Toronto Subway Train Hits Man in the Head (VIDEO)
    Trumped: Toronto Hotel Pays Millions to Get Out of President’s Brand
    Tags:
    restaurant, activists, Animal Rights, Toronto, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Netanyahu
    Keyboard War
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse