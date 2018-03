Abdullah Sakkati, a Syrian taekwondo athlete, has entered the Guinness Book of World Records, breaking the record for push-ups done on only two fingers.

Famous for having performed a staggering 52 push-ups in one minute, Sakkati still had to train 12 hours a day for several months before breaking the world record. Before that, Mohammed Ali Zeinhom from Egypt held the Guinness record.

To have a better idea of the sports challenge watch Sputnik's video: