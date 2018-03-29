Register
    Israeli police officers walk through Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv , Israel

    Inventive Israeli Cheats on Driving Test with $850 Spy Bottle Busted by Cops

    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Israeli police have detained a man who had reportedly lost hope in passing a driving test without cheating and therefore resorted to a spy camera.

    The 53 year-old resident from northern Israel brought a soft drink bottle to a test in driving theory which, notably, had a camera hidden in its bottom, Ria Novosti reports. He was planning to take pictures of the examination questions, send the shots to his helpers and receive their replies.

    "An examiner from the transport ministry found it suspicious that the man paid increased attention to the bottle of grape juice and called the police," law enforcement noted.

    The suspect was first detained and then released with some reservations imposed on him. “He said that he had bought the bottle for 857 dollars after he had failed the test several times,” police said.

    The bottle had a double bottom in which the camera was hidden. Police promised to find the criminals who manufactured and sold the device.

    Separately, Israeli police warned against cheating on driving examinations: this “harms both body and soul,” they said, as it increases the chances of bumping into drivers on the road who are unaware of traffic rules.

