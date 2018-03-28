Register
01:35 GMT +328 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Human remains found inside Egyptian coffin previously thought to be empty

    2,500-Year-Old Mummy Discovered in Egyptian Coffin Thought to Be Empty (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/Nicholson Museum
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Archaeologists at the University of Sydney's Nicholson Museum were in for the surprise of a lifetime - or an afterlife- after discovering that an Egyptian coffin that had been in their care for 150 years contained the remains of a 2,500-year-old mummy.

    The coffin, which had been initially classified as empty by officials, was discovered in 2017 after scientists cracked open the sarcophagus, according to the BBC. Now, researchers are using top-of-the-line scientific technology to get as much information from the human remains.

    "We are about to start a really detailed project to scientifically investigate these remains in the coffin and ask a whole bunch of questions, but really, 'Who is inside the coffin?'" Jamie Fraser, the leader of the investigation, told ABC News. "A tomb robber has probably come in and rooted all the way through trying to find jewels and amulets."

    According to Fraser, the coffin, which was obtained in 1860 by the university along with three others, likely received little attention due to the fact that it did not appear as impressive and did not contain a complete mummy.

    Atacama Mummy
    © Photo: Youtube/valllyavalllya
    Twitter Explodes as Bizarre 'Alien' Mummy Mystery Finally Solved

    Though only 10 percent of the body remains, experts have begun to use 3D models and detailed CT scans to scoop up more dirt on the preserved cadaver. Experts have so far revealed that the coffin was built for Mer-Neith-it-es, a priestess who worked at the Temple of Sekhmet, and that the remains belong to an adult.

    "It's older, and it's got some early degenerative changes and the sacrum is fused, so we know it's definitely an adult," John Magnussen, a radiologist working on the coffin, told the outlet. "The joints in those bones say, ‘yeah, they're the remains of an adult, and actually they're the remains of an adult of 30-plus [years old].' "

    Aside from human remains, officials found bandages, traces of resin and thousands of tiny glass beads that were likely from a funeral shawl, Gizmodo reported.

    "You could see one or two beads… then a few dozen beads were scattered among the remains… now we know there are seven thousand beads in the coffin," Fraser told News.au.com. "They almost certainly came from a beaded net laid across the mummy and are made from faience, a type of glass."

    Globe
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Archaeologist Claims He’s Found Great Lost Metropolis in American Plains

    "The beads are in all sizes and shapes and were probably woven into a face mask… they indicate a high-class or quality burial," he added.

    Although researchers suggested it could take months or years to properly analyze the mummy, the coffin will be exhibited in a new museum at the university that will offer up-to-date details of the team's investigation.

    Along with determining the mummy's cause of death, archaeologists plan to figure out information regarding the deceased's diet and lifestyle, according to Gizmodo.

    Related:

    Ancient Humans Created the Sahara Desert, Says Archaeologist
    Destroyed Monuments in Historic Palmyra Could Be Rebuilt – Archaeologist
    Archaeologist Uses Satellite to Find Viking Settlement Deep Into N America
    EU-Produced Robot Archaeologist to Explore Hazardous Sites of Historical Significance
    Texas Archaeologist’s Research Lands Ukrainian Ruins on UNESCO Heritage List
    Tags:
    Egyptian Mummy, mummy, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig it
    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse