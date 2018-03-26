Register
16:26 GMT +326 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Иранская автогонщица Laleh Seddigh

    Meet Iran's Schumacher: Female Race Champion Unafraid to Break Barriers (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: Instagram/ Laleh Sedigh
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 50

    Laleh Seddigh is known as the Iranian Schumacher and is set to represent Iran in the rally-raid of the Middle East and North Africa this year. In an interview with Sputnik, the racer shared her journey to success.

    Seddigh’s professional career began in 1997. After years of ups and downs, she became one of the most famous and talked about women in Iran. 

    She has managed to triumph over her male colleagues and become champion of Iran in motor racing. Seddigh now heads the Education Committee of Women of the Iranian Automobile Sports Federation. 

    "I was the first woman who, after the Islamic Revolution, participated in auto racing along with men. At first there were many different obstacles. I even had to get permission to participate in the race, under which I pledged not to violate religious and Islamic norms. This step was an important event at that time and attracted attention of many media outlets,” Seddigh said.

    بانوان ایرانی در ورزشگاه آزادی
    © Photo: Islamic Republic of Iran Basketball Federation
    Giant Leap: Iranian Women Win Right to Attend Sports Matches in Stadiums
    According to her, due to Iran’s cultural specifics it was at first difficult for her to communicate with men from motor sport because they did not take her seriously.

    "At first, men did not see me as an opponent. Due to cultural peculiarities (of our country) there were conflict situations. You can even say that (between us) was an unhealthy competition,” the racer told Sputnik.

    Laleh Seddigh
    © Photo: Instagram/ Laleh Sedigh
    Laleh Seddigh

    To cope with the pressure and difficulties, the athlete was helped by relatives and friends who were always with her, and providing moral support. According to Seddigh, she was also greatly helped by sports sponsors.

    "My advantage was that I was the only woman and that attracted attention of the sponsors. They supported athletes who stood out and I was just such an athlete,” she added.

    Iranian auto racer Laleh Seddigh
    © Photo: Instagram/ Laleh Sedigh
    Iranian auto racer Laleh Seddigh

    Since then, Seddigh has come a long way and achieved many milestones in her career. Now she plans to take part in a rally which will be held in Iran with the participation of drivers from the Middle East.

    According to the racer, in recent years the attitude towards women in this sphere has changed for the better. Many men, who wouldn’t even look at her before, are now her best friends. As the head of the Education Committee of Women of the Iranian Automobile Sports Federation, Seddigh is directly involved in the training of girls and women in the racing sport.

    "For the past two years now I've been heading the Women's Education Federation of auto racers. I teach many people, including women. Unfortunately, even now women face many difficulties. Most often they do not stay long and for various reasons leave the sport in one to two years. I still hope that I can help them enter the ranks of the champions,” Seddigh said.

    Laleh Seddigh
    © Photo: Instagram/ Laleh Sedigh
    Laleh Seddigh

    The racer believes that the primary role in the success of girls and women is the support and the assistance of the family: first of all, on the part of the father.

    "If fathers try to develop the abilities and interests of their daughters, they will undoubtedly see the significant success of their children. I rely on my own experience, the support of my family and the important role that my father played. I think that if women strengthen their faith in themselves, they will be able to overcome all barriers,” the racer concluded.

    Related:

    Hijab Protests in Iran Continue as More Women Risk Arrest
    Dozens of Iranian Women Arrested for Taking Off Headscarves in Public
    Women in Combat: Female Battalion in Iran Joins Law Enforcement
    Iranian Lady Racer Proves Motocross is Not Just for Men (VIDEO)
    Step Aside, Vin Diesel: Incredible Chinese Grandpa Turns Into Road Racer
    Tags:
    female, racing car, stereotypes, champion, society, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse