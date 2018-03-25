Plogging Anyone? Cool Exercise Trend Benefits Both Humans and Environment

A new Scandinavian trend is taking the fitness world by storm as it involves keeping humans fit and mother Earth clean.

Plogging is a blend of two words: jogging and the Swedish plocka upp, meaning “pick up.” So the workout combines jogging and picking up litter around you.

It originated in Sweden, and it’s actually really easy to do, plus it has the benefits of burning lots of calories while cleaning the environment.

Ever since the trend was mentioned on Instagram back in 2016 it has been gathering popularity and plogging groups around the world have been popping up on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Swedish health app Lifesum has launched a user log in which “ploggers” can track their plogging activity as a workout.

According to Lifesum, a typical user will burn 288 calories in 30 minutes of plogging, which is more or less the same as what's burned off while jogging.

On social media “ploggers” can be seen taking plastic bags along with them so they can put the collected litter they find along their route and dispose of it later on in a proper manner.

Many feel that this new trend is a great way of not just improving one’s health but also their local community too.