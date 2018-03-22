Register
    This April 30, 2008 file photo, shows a submarine and its owner Peter Madsen.

    ‘So Horrible': Sub Builder Peter Madsen Describes Dismembering Writer Kim Wall

    AP Photo/ Hougaard Niels
    Society
    201

    Danish submarine builder Peter Madsen revealed Wednesday that the way he disposed of the body of freelance journalist Kim Wall, who he is accused of killing, was "so horrible" that he could not offer specific details about it.

    Madsen, who has denied killing Wall, told prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen during questioning on the second day of Madsen's murder trial that he had dismembered the journalist in the bathroom of his homemade UC3 Nautilus submarine. However, he did not offer go into further details.

    "I have said what I have to say about this. I was in an insane situation and used what was around," Madsen told the prosecutor, according to Sky News. "It's something so horrible that I do not want to go into detail. I will just say that it was horrible."

    Danish submarine owner and inventor Peter Madsen lands with the help of the Danish defence in Dragor Harbor south of Copenhagen, Denmark August 11, 2017.
    REUTERS/ SCANPIX DENMARK
    'Pool of Blood': Peter Madsen Claims Reporter Wall 'Killed by Sub Hatch Cover Incident'

    Madsen later admitted to removing Wall's clothing, including her underwear, but denied that it was done as a way to keep a "trophy," as from his victim. He also admitted to stabbing Wall in multiple places with a sharpened screwdriver, but insisted that it was done to make sure her dismembered body parts would sink.

    "I put some punctures in the body parts because I didn't want them to be inflated by gases," the Telegraph reported Madsen saying. "There is nothing sexual in the fact that the stab holes were in her vagina. I understand why you might think there was, but there was nothing sexual in it for me."

    When prosecutors remarked that there were two holes in the bags that were recovered, Madsen claimed again that he'd punched the extra holes to make sure that the body parts would sink.

    During the trial, the prosecution also showed a two-minute animated film found on Madsen's computer that depicted a woman dancing naked before having her throat slit and head cut off. After the viewing, Madsen stated that he was not inspired by the film. When asked why he would watch the film, Masden, according to journalist Julie Astrid, responded by asking Buch-Jepsen, "Why have you seen ‘Seven?'" in a snarky tone.

    The 1995 film "Seven," which stars Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt, is about two detectives trying to find a serial killer targeting people who embody the seven deadly sins.

    Peter Madsen
    REUTERS/ Scanpix Denmark/Ida Marie Odgaard
    'A Bad Feeling': Ex-Porn Star Turned Down Alleged Killer's Invite to Ride on His Sub

    Buch-Jepsen later concluded his questioning by citing a psychiatric report of Madsen that noted Madsen was a smart man "with psychopathic tendencies" who did not have "empathy or feelings of guilt."

    The 47-year-old inventor is charged with murder; dismembering a corpse; sexual assault; endangering the lives, mobility and health of others; and deliberately sinking his submarine on January 16. As Sputnik previously reported, the charge of endangering the lives of others stems from Madsen sailing into the traffic routes of cruise and cargo ships around the time of Wall's death.

    Wall agreed to meet Madsen on his submarine with the intention of getting more information about the inventor for a story that she was planning to write on him. She was last seen on August 10, 2017.

    Madsen's trial is expected to last for 12 more days before his sentencing on April 25.

