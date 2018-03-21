Register
15:58 GMT +321 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Black Hole

    Cluster Soup: How Russian Physicists Explain Formation of Primordial Black Holes

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In 1784, English naturalist and geologist John Michell came up with a hypothesis that there were certain objects in space that could not be observed, as light could not escape them. Dozens of astronomical observations support this hypothesis. In recent years scientists have discovered about a thousand such objects, which they called black holes.

    Black holes are regions of spacetime that have such a strong gravitational effect that nothing, not even objects moving at the speed of light, including photons, can escape them.

    READ MORE: 'Voracious Eater': Monster Black Hole's Double Outburst Detected

    At this point, researchers have only indirect evidence of the existence of black holes, which, as many scientists believe, is just as compelling as direct evidence. IIf only direct evidence was considered to be true, we should have admitted that the Sun orbits the Earth, and not the other way around. Long ago, researchers realized that black holes were formed after the collapse of massive stars. Astronomers can observe dozens of these events taking place in space. Researchers believe that the cores of almost every galaxy (and there are about a hundred billion of them) contain a supermassive black hole of about millions or billions of solar masses. For instance, the core of our own galaxy, the Milky Way, contains a supermassive black hole of some several million solar masses.

    In this artist's rendering, a thick accretion disk has formed around a supermassive black hole following the tidal disruption of a star that wandered too close.
    © NASA. Swift/Aurore Simonnet, Sonoma State University
    Super Massive Black Holes Leave Galaxies Sterile - Report
    But the data obtained during observations shows that before black holes, there were so-called primordial black holes, which appeared so early that their formation is hard to explain in standard ways. The thing is, it takes at least a billion years for a supermassive black hole to form. The universe was born 13.8 billion years ago, which means that the world’s oldest black hole must have formed at least a billion years later. However, astronomers have discovered black holes that formed just 700 million years after the universe was born, and these black holes are super massive – about several billion solar masses.

    Moreover, the presence of gravitational waves, which were discovered in 2016, also proves the existence of a non-stellar version of the formation of black holes. These waves were generated by a collision of two supermassive black holes, which means that at a certain period of time, these two objects were located close to each other. The probability of two supermassive black holes existing close to each other is very low from the standpoint of the stellar version of their formation.

    READ MORE: Hawking Sheds Light on What Happened Before the Universe Was Born (VIDEO)

    This means, there must be another explanation for the formation of primordial black holes. A new approach, developed at the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI by a group of researchers lead by Sergei Rubin, a professor at the university’s Department of Elementary Particle Physics, helps to explain the formation of primordial black holes, which does not contradict the theory of the stellar nature of black hole formation.

    "Let us imagine that the universe is filled with a hypothetical field," Professor Sergei Rubin explained. "When we introduce the notion of a field, we suggest that it has an energy potential. When we set the parameters of a field, we know how much energy it has. If the parameters of a field change, its energy content changes as well. This means that the potential energy (its potential) depends on the mass of this field. No one knows the general form of this potential. But if we assume that it has two minimums, it might turn out that due to the fluctuations of the early expanding universe, at a certain point this field would "jump over" its maximum and drop to a minimum.

    As we know, energy decreases in the presence of friction, which means that most of the space will gravitate towards one minimum, while a smaller region will gravitate towards another, and this smaller region has a very high energy density, which can lead to the formation of a black hole.” 

    Numerical simulations of the gravitational waves emitted by the inspiral and merger of two black holes
    © NASA. Ames Research Center/C. Henze
    The Discovery of Gravitational Waves Marks the Start of a New Era in Astronomy
    Unlike many other models of the formation of primordial black holes, the model developed by the team of MEPhI researchers led by Professor Sergei Rubin suggests that black holes are formed in clusters. The calculations show that when one spatial domain has the potential of “jumping over” the maximum, the neighboring spatial domains are very likely to have it as well. Now scientists are researching the evolution of primordial black hole clusters after their formation.

    "The most important part is what happens to these clusters afterwards," Professor Rubin explained. "It is clear that the first spatial domain to "jump over" the maximum will have the largest mass. We do not know what kind of mass it is, or how the distribution of black holes by their mass will take place. These things, as well as the subsequent dynamics, depend on the parametres of the model and the initial conditions. Once primordial black holes are born, they start interacting with each other, colliding and merging. Moreover, black holes located on the periphery of the area get involved in the process of the general expansion of space and leave the cluster forever. Thus, black hole clusters start living their own inner life, cooking in the primordial soup of the early universe. In short, this dynamic is complex, and we are now developing a code that will help us analyze all these transformations." 

    READ MORE: Astronomers Capture Black Hole Devouring Cosmic Doughnut for First Time

    Unfortunately, it is still impossible to test Sergei Rubin’s theory using a particle accelerator – it is simply not possible to create the amount of energy necessary to form a black hole in a laboratory environment. However, new data obtained in the course of primordial black hole observation will help researchers answer the questions of their origin.

    Related:

    By Your Powers Combined: Global Effort Launched to Photograph Black Hole
    Endless Black Hole: America’s Top Spies Don’t Know Limits of Intel Capabilities
    Tags:
    Milky Way, physicists, black hole, Earth, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Comey to a Theater Near You?
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse