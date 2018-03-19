White Lies: 1973 Steve Jobs Job Application Fetches $174,000 at Auction (PHOTO)

According to an auction house handling the sale, a handwritten job application from Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has recently sold for more than $174,000.

RR Auction told Reuters that the bidder who won the application is an internet entrepreneur from England who wants to remain anonymous.

The single-page document from 1973 doesn't specify what opportunity Jobs was applying for. However, in the document, Jobs somewhat disingenuously describes himself as an English literature major at Reed College, as he dropped out after completing only one semester in 1972, but continued living with friends on campus and auditing classes for another year.

In addition, Jobs indicated that he had computer and calculator experience. Under "special abilities," he wrote, "electronics tech or design engineer. Digital."

The hand-written job application also revealed that Jobs had a driver's license but had no access to a telephone. Under "access to transportation," he wrote, "possible, but not probable."

Possibly as a result of telling white lies on his job applications, Jobs was hired by video game maker Atari. In 1976, Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded Apple.

The auction house initially valued the letter at $50,000. In the auction a Mac OS X manual signed by Jobs sold for $41,806 and a newspaper clipping signed by the tech icon sold for $26,950.