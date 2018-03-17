Register
00:48 GMT +318 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rohingya refugees wait in a queue to receive relief material at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018

    ‘Beast’ Facebook Spreading Race Hatred - UN Investigator

    © AP Photo/ Manish Swarup
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 21

    A UN reporter has called out Facebook as a tool for spreading “acrimony, dissension and conflict” in escalating what is now being called a genocide against ethnic Rohingya Muslims at the hands of Myanmar security forces and a supportive government.

    Facebook
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Facebook Issues Apology for Shocking Child Abuse Video Suggestions
    According to the chairman of the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, Marzuki Darusman, the social media giant has played a "determining role" in documented atrocities still playing out in Myanmar, as reported by The Guardian.

    Facebook "has… substantively contributed to the level of acrimony and dissension and conflict, if you will, within the public," Darusman stated, adding that "hate speech is certainly, of course, a part of that."

    The UN official, noting the widespread integration of Facebook in the country, last week asserted that genocide has taken place in Myanmar against the Rohingya population.

    "As far as the Myanmar situation is concerned, social media is Facebook, and Facebook is social media," he claimed.

    Over 680,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar's Rakhine state seeking shelter in neighboring Bangladesh since August 2017.

    Rohingya refugees have reported countless atrocities, including murder and rape, at the hands of Myanmar soldiers, law enforcement and local vigilante groups.

    "Everything is done through Facebook in Myanmar," UN Myanmar investigator Yanghee Lee stated recently, adding that "I'm afraid that Facebook has now turned into a beast, and not what it originally intended."

    The social media behemoth has been "used to convey public messages but we know that the ultra-nationalist Buddhists have their own Facebooks and are really inciting a lot of violence and a lot of hatred against the Rohingya or other ethnic minorities," Lee said, cited by The Guardian.

    According to boilerplate statements from Facebook spokespersons, the company has suspended and occasionally removed any page that "consistently shares content promoting hate," although the specific criterion that leads to that action has not been made public.

     

    Related:

    Hamburg Court Bans Facebook From Using Personal Data of German WhatsApp Users
    Facebook Didn't Find Russian Trace in Active Pro-Brexit Campaigning
    Facebook Targeted for Presenting VR Shooter in Wake of Deadly Florida Spree
    Tags:
    genocide, genocide, Facebook, United Nations, The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), United States, Bangladesh, Myanmar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Desert Stallion Race ‘Gallops of Morocco’ Participants Endure Rough Conditions
    Desert Stallion Race 'Gallops of Morocco' Participants Endure Rough Conditions
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse