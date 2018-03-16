Students in Afghanistan Develop a Wooden Drone (VIDEO)

A group of students at a university in Kabul have created an unmanned aircraft from wood. The group’s leader, student Fayaz Safa, revealed details of the project to Sputnik.

The drone was invented using a block of wood and six small engines. Batteries and transients cause the device to move and allow it to take off.

According to Safa, it was created by three students. The drone is controlled with a remote control.

The students spent two months developing the device. In order to bring it to perfection, they need three more months.

"For example, we need to install smart cameras, which we ourselves came up with. These cameras will recognize people. The aircraft is controlled by a mobile application,” Safa said.