Stormy Daniels Threatened With Physical Harm Over Trump Claims, Says Lawyer

Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' lawyer, confirmed on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Friday that the adult film actress had been threatened with physical harm after she went public about her alleged sexual relationship with US President Donald Trump.

Though Avenatti refused to elaborate any further on who might've been behind the threat, he instead directed viewers to watch Daniels' "60 Minutes" interview which is said to air on March 25.

​"Was she threatened in any way? Was she threatened physical harm?" Mika Brzezinski asked Avenatti. He responded to both questions with a firm "Yes," before declining to offer any further details.

He later indicated that he would "not confirm or deny" whether the threats came from the White House or from Trump.

"I think it will become apparent to people when they tune in to ‘60 Minutes'… the details related to the threat," Avenatti said. "The American people can judge for themselves on who's telling the truth and who's not telling the truth."

"We're not trying to silence anyone… we want both sides to lay out their version of the facts so the American people can decide for themselves what happened."

Avenatti did suggest that the possibility of the "60 Minutes" interview airing was still on somewhat shaky ground, referring to the speculation that Michael Cohen, Trump's lawyer, was trying to hit the brakes on the interview.

"We hope [the interview will air]," he said. "I don't know that we're out of the woods yet."

Avenatti also said Thursday that six more women had come forward to him with stories about similar relationships with Trump. He cautioned that he hadn't vetted their stories fully, but that they seemed consistent with Daniels' experience, the Hill reports.

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that "for the first time" documents dubbed "highly confidential" connected the Trump Organization to the ongoing push to keep Daniels quiet about the alleged 2006 affair. The outlet's claim was backed up by February 22 documents filed in California that listed Jill A. Martin, a Trump Organization lawyer, as counsel in an arbitration demand linked to the Delaware company Cohen formed and used to pay Daniels her $130,000 hush agreement.

Despite the reveal, Martin later told the Wall Street Journal that the Trump Organization was not involved and that she was acting "in her individual capacity" on the filing.

The filing was revealed by Avenatti who later told the Journal that "we are uncovering more and more evidence that demonstrates that the American people have not been told the truth."

"We will not stop until we get to the bottom of this."

When asked about Avenatti's declaration that Daniels was threatened with physical harm, US White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday instead referred reporters to Trump's "outside personal attorneys." She later said at the daily press briefing that she has not yet spoken to the president about Avenatti's statements.