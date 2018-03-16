Hillary Clinton Receives Minor Treatment at Indian Hospital

An anonymous source has told AP that the former 2016 presidential candidate sprained her wrist. The information came hot on the heels after a video surfaced, showing Hillary slipping twice on the stairs despite two men helping her.

Suresh Goyal, the CEO of Goyal Hospital told AP that US former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton visited the hospital to treat a minor injury that she reportedly suffered in a hotel. However, an anonymous source from Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, where she stayed, noted that she sprained her wrist, but the incident took place outside the hotel. Hillary Clinton was spotted on Thursday, March 15, wearing a scarf over her right arm and hand.

Earlier the same week a video hit the YouTube, showing Hillary descending the stairs at Jahaz Mahal and slipping twice, despite being helped by two men. The ex-Secretary of State was visiting a lot of historic places, during her trip to the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.