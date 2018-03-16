Register
01:58 GMT +316 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Plastic bottles

    Study: Popular Bottled Water Brands Contaminated with Plastic Particles

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    213

    A new study published Wednesday by Orb Media, a US-based nonprofit organization, concluded that the world's top brands of bottled water are contaminated with tiny plastic particles.

    The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, tested a total of 259 water bottles from 11 brands sold across nine countries such as Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, Thailand and the United States.

    Using a technique developed by the University of East Anglia's School of Chemistry, researchers stained microplastic particles with fluorescent Nile Red dye in order to make out the particles after lighting up the contents with a blue light.

    The three-month study concluded that 93 percent of the bottles tested "showed some sign of microplastic contamination." On average, researchers found 10.4 plastic particles per liter of water, which is twice the amount found in tap water in a previous study conducted by Orb Media.

    In this April 10, 2013 file photo, newly made AR-15 rifles stand in a rack at Stag Arms in New Britain, Conn.
    © AP Photo/ Charles Krupa, File)
    Study Reveals Almost Half of US Arms Exports Went to Middle East in 2013-2017

    "Some of the bottles we tested contained so many particles that we asked a former astrophysicist to use his experience counting stars in the heavens to help us tally these fluorescing constellations," researchers said in a statement. "Orb's findings suggest that a person who drinks a liter of bottled water a day might be consuming tens of thousands of microplastic particles each year."

    Major brands included in the study were Aqua, Aquafina, Dasani, Evian, Nestle Pure Life and San Pellegrino. Plastic particles found were polypropylene, nylon and polyethylene terephthalate.

    Speaking with AFP, Sherri Mason, a researcher involved in the study, indicated that 65 percent of the plastic particles found "were actually fragments and not fibers."

    "I think it is coming through the process of bottling the water," she explained. "I think that most of the plastic that we are seeing is coming from the bottle itself, it is coming from the cap, it is coming from the industrial process of bottling the water."

    In response to the study, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that they would be launching their own review of the findings.

    Am I getting a cold
    CC BY 2.0 / William Brawley / Day 286, Project 365 - 8.6.10
    Boys Do Cry: Swedish Study Finds 'Man Flu' Real

    "When we think about the composition of the plastic, whether there might be toxins in it, to what extent they might carry harmful constituents, what actually the particles might do in the body — there's just not the research there to tell us," Bruce Gordon, a coordinator of WHO's work on water and sanitation, told the BBC. "We normally have a 'safe' limit but to have a safe limit, to define that, we need to understand if these things are dangerous, and if they occur in water at concentrations that are dangerous."

    As for the International Bottled Water Association, its president and CEO told USA Today that the study wasn't "based on sound science" and that it basically does nothing more than "unnecessarily scare consumers."

    "Consumers can remain confident that bottled water products, like all food and beverages, are strictly regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration and, thus, are safe for consumption," Joe Doss said in a statement. "The bottled water industry is committed to providing consumers with the safest and highest quality products."

    Orb Media partnered with the State University of New York at Fredonia to conduct the study.

    Related:

    Study: Trendy DASH Diet Linked to Reduced Risk of Depression
    Study: Toxic Metals From E-Cigarette Heating Coils Leak into Vapor
    US Study: Legal Pot Has Not Increased Teen Marijuana Use
    #MeToo: 1 in 10 French Women Have Been Raped, Study Shows
    Scientists Study Earth's Geological Eras to Detect Alien Life on Exoplanets
    Tags:
    Study, Contamination, Water, Bottled Water
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frosty Shores, Flashy Green Horizons: The Thrill of Winter Surfing
    Frosty Shores, Flashy Green Horizons: The Thrill of Winter Surfing
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse