Thug-Life: Half-Naked Janitor Impresses Defender Jose Gimenez in Moscow (VIDEO)

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez has found his “new idol” during his trip to Moscow: a half-naked janitor.

Jose Gimenez uploaded a video to his Instagram stories showing a half-naked janitor cleaning away snow in Moscow.

The footballer was impressed with the janitor calling him "My new idol.”

The daredevil janitor seemed totally oblivious to the freezing weather outside as he was busy clearing the street of snow.

Gimenez is currently in Moscow with his team where they are playing a return match of the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Europa League with FC Lokomotiv.

In the first match Atletico defeated the Russian club with a score of 3: 0.




