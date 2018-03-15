Register
22:48 GMT +315 March 2018
    Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish forward Rodriguez Jese celebrates after scoring a goal during the French League Cup football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lille (LOSC) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on December 14, 2016

    Stoke City Striker Jese Rodriguez Accused of Child Neglect

    The striker was blasted by his ex-girlfriend for his lavish lifestyle while their son lies in poor health in the hospital.

    Stoke City Striker Jese Rodriguez and his ex-flame model Aurah Ruiz have been in an ongoing media battle for months since their split in January. Now she has criticized him for failing their son.

    In Instagram stories, Ruiz uploaded photos from hospital saying, “Keep spending money on your friends, trips and buying yourself cars and brand clothes whilst your son is suffering hardships.”

    “Move around in a private plane, post a photo with a diamond necklace worth thousands of Euros whilst the few clothes your son has are washed by hand in a sink.”

    Their son, Nyan, was born prematurely in June 2017 and has reportedly suffered serious health problems since then.

    The model went on to say, “Don’t ask people to respect me and your son when you are the first person who has shown us a lack of respect, when you get your representative to write a statement for you. You failed us in the worst moment of our lives.”

    A post shared by Aurah Ruiz💗 (@aurah.ruiz) on Jan 30, 2018 at 6:09am PST

    Earlier, the on-loan Paris Saint Germain striker took to Twitter to announce his split with his girlfriend. “Through this communique I want to let you know that unfortunately my relationship with Aurah has finished. I prefer to do this publicly in order to avoid speculation.”

    He had also posted photos of himself with his son Nyan after being given time off from his club to be by his child’s side.

    Rodriguez, 25, has two other children from his previous partners.

