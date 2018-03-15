Football Star Neymar Slammed Over Bizarre Tribute to Stephen Hawking

The greatest mind of our generation has passed away and many took to Twitter to pay their tribute to him, including the Paris Saint Germain star.

Neymar posted a photo of himself in a wheelchair with a protective medical boot over his injured ankle as a “tribute” to the late theoretical physicist.

In the post the footballer said, “You have to have a positive attitude and get the best out of the situation you are in. Stephen Hawking.”

​Fans were quick to slam the 26-year-old over the apparent comparison.

Many said that the post was in poor taste and was a publicity stunt.

​“He used the death of Stephen Hawking and his disability to publicize his recovery for a broken leg. Repulsive.”

Another user said, “Neymar cannot be your favorite footballer anymore.”

Neymar's post was seemingly posted with good intentions, but came in for heavy criticism.

​Britain’s legendary astrophysicist passed away at the age of 76 on Wednesday. Hawking had suffered from a strain of a motor neuron disease since the age of 22 when he was given just two years to live.