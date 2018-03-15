Football Star Neymar Slammed Over Bizarre Tribute to Stephen Hawking

Neymar posted a photo of himself in a wheelchair with a protective medical boot over his injured ankle as a “tribute” to the late theoretical physicist.
In the post the footballer said, “You have to have a positive attitude and get the best out of the situation you are in. Stephen Hawking.”
— Neymar Jr. (@Neymarvellous) March 14, 2018
Fans were quick to slam the 26-year-old over the apparent comparison.
Many said that the post was in poor taste and was a publicity stunt.
— Ciaran 🎸🎶 (@MadFerIt2002) March 14, 2018
— S (@ashankar100) March 14, 2018
— Tatiana Freitas (@trfreitaslivre) March 14, 2018
“He used the death of Stephen Hawking and his disability to publicize his recovery for a broken leg. Repulsive.”
Another user said, “Neymar cannot be your favorite footballer anymore.”
Neymar's post was seemingly posted with good intentions, but came in for heavy criticism.
— EniSports (@EniSports) March 14, 2018
— Daniel @Index III! (@DanielonDeck) March 14, 2018
Britain’s legendary astrophysicist passed away at the age of 76 on Wednesday. Hawking had suffered from a strain of a motor neuron disease since the age of 22 when he was given just two years to live.
All comments
Show new comments (0)