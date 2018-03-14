Handcuffed at the Altar: Drunk Bride Arrested for DUI En Route Wedding

Marriage can be an intimidating event, but liquid courage might not be the best way to get through it, as one Arizona bride discovered Monday morning when she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing her car - in all her wedding day regalia.

According to Marana Police Department officials, 32-year-old Amber Young was involved in a three-car collision that resulted in one person being admitted to the hospital with minor injuries at about 10:30 a.m Monday.

© AP Photo/ Rick Bowmer Canadian Olympic Skier Arrested in DUI Incident

The Arizona Daily Star and multiple local media sources reported that Sergeant Chriswell Scott of the Marana Police Department tweeted a picture of Young's arrest, while she was wearing her wedding dress with her hands cuffed behind her back. However, the tweets reported are no longer available on Scott's official account or the Marana Police Department's Twitter account.

"Don't drive impaired, till death do we part doesn't need any help," Scott reportedly tweeted in the now-deleted post.

"This could've turned out way worse than it did," Scott wrote in the deleted tweet, the Arizona Daily Star reported. "It's supposed to be the happiest day of her life and this just goes out as a reminder as to why you should never drive while impaired."

Young was released from custody after "submitting to a blood draw," Scott reported. The 32-year-old did not take a breathalyzer test but she did sign a criminal citation for a DUI before she was released to her fiance. It is unclear whether Young made it to her wedding. Young's blood alcohol level was not revealed.

Arizona has some of the strictest DUI laws in the country. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (DoT), "if you have an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more, you will lose your driving privilege on the spot."

However, Arizona law allows for your license to be suspended if there is alcohol concentration less than 0.08 percent in the case of slight impairment. "You may be found guilty of driving while intoxicated or while under the influence of any drug or its metabolite even though the blood alcohol concentration was less than 0.08 percent," according to the Arizona DoT website.