Register
00:28 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Scientology Cross is perched atop the Church of Scientology in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016.

    Xenu-vision: Church of Scientology to Launch New TV Network (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ Richard Vogel
    Society
    Get short URL
    103

    The controversial Church of Scientology, founded by sci-fi author L Ron Hubbard, will debut its channel on DirecTV and platforms like Apple TV and Roku on Monday.

    On Sunday, the church announced on its official Twitter account that the Scientology Network will launch its channel Monday. The channel will be available on DirecTV, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iTunes, Google Play and the website Scientology.tv.

    In a promotional video uploaded to the Scientology Network's newly minted Twitter account, a voice ominously states, "The only thing more interesting than what you've heard is what you haven't."

    According to the description on the iTunes store, the Scientology Network app will allow you to watch the network live from your mobile device.

    "Watch episodes of your favorite shows — Meet a Scientologist, Voices for Humanity, L Ron Hubbard: In His Own Voice and more," the iTunes description reads.

    This is not the first time that the church has utilized TV as a recruitment method. It annually spends millions on dollars on 30-second commercials during the Super Bowl. 

    Church of Scientology of Los Angeles
    © Flickr/ Scientology Media
    German Authorities Investigate Munich Art Gallery 'Infiltrated' by Scientology

    But the church is often the center of controversy as well, with several former Scientology church members having attempted to discredit the organization. Alex Gibney's documentary titled "Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief" won a Peabody and three Emmys in 2015.

    In addition, the TV show, "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath," stars Remini as she reveals the "shocking truth" about the church that she was a part of for years. The church has tried to urge A&E, which airs the show, to pull the series, calling Remini a "has-been-actress" who is taking advantage of the religion.

    "Nothing about A&E's Leah Remini 'docuseries' is honest. The singular goal of the program is to make money and boost ratings by spreading salacious lies to promote A&E's ugly brand of religious intolerance, bigotry and hatred," the church told USA Today in August.

    Rumors around the church state that Hubbard established Scientology as a religion instead of a business so that it would be tax-free. In addition, members must pay to be part of the church and are allegedly granted a finder's fee for recruiting members to the church. A 2014 estimate valued the church's assets at $1.2 billion, the Register reported. The church is also accused of coerced abortions, challenging psychiatry and responding to dissent with harassment and lawsuits.

    Related:

    Revealed: Australian Taxpayers Fund Scientology Schools
    Russian Woman Arrested for Giving $2 Million in Stolen Funds to Scientology
    Belgian Court Dismisses Case Against Church of Scientology
    US Man Charged in Mass Murder Plot Aimed at Church of Scientology
    Will Belgium Follow Russia’s Example and Ban Scientology?
    Tags:
    Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, scientology, controversy, network, TV
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital from St. Petersburg to Moscow
    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital From St. Petersburg to Moscow
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok