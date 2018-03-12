Register
01:02 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An unidentified shopper walks past a Dora the Explorer display at a Toys-R-Us store Thursday, Dec. 15, 2005 in Doral, Fla.

    Won’t Someone Think of the Children: Big US Toy Chain Heading Toward Bankruptcy

    © AP Photo/ Wilfredo Lee
    Society
    Get short URL
    110

    Toy chain Toys ‘R’ Us Inc. is ready to throw in the towel and liquidate the assets of all of its US stores after a poor holiday season led the big box retailer to renounce efforts to restructure operations.

    In September 2017, the retailer filed for chapter 11 protection under US Bankruptcy Code to reorganize a $5 billion debt. A chapter 11 debtor ordinarily establishes a reorganization plan to keep itself functioning while paying creditors. 

    The company has struggled with increasing debt, repeatedly blaming the increased popularity of online shopping. In addition, company spokespersons have asserted that interest in the toy industry has decreased due to a surge in video game popularity and other high-tech toys that are accused of replacing action figures, dolls and board games in the minds of children in developed nations.

    The New Jersey-based company had previously announced it would shutter 184 locations, about 20 percent of all its US stores, while collaborating with creditors to restructure debt. However, the company is reportedly now considering bids to liquidate all of its US stores, according to the Wall Street Journal.

    According to sources familiar with the matter, an announcement of liquidation could take place Monday, following a scheduled bankruptcy hearing in Richmond, Virginia.

    In addition, according to inside sources, how much Toys ‘R' Us eventually decides to sell will be dependent on bids offered. While some lenders are pressing to shut down all physical locations and liquidate all US operations, others are hoping that the company will continue operations. 

    Jaguar E-type
    CC0
    Boys and Their Toys: Secret UK Documents Reveal Ministers' Love for Jaguars

    Several toy manufacturers who retail their products through the chain are concerned about the potential liquidation.

    Shares of toy giants Hasbro and Mattel, both multinational toy manufacturing companies, plunged by 3.5 percent and 7 percent, respectively, last week on the news. Recent regulatory filings from the two toy manufacturers reveal that Toys ‘R' Us accounted for about 10 percent of both company's total sales.

    Shares in less prominent toy companies, including Jakks Pacific, fell nearly 5 percent last week. On the Toronto Stock Exchange, Canada's Spin Master was down about 3 percent.

    Even European toy behemoth Lego saw sales drop for the first time in 13 years last week as a result of the retail chain bankruptcy warning, CNN reported.

    Related:

    Espionage Disguised as Toys: Germany Bans Children's Smartwatches
    UK's Conservative MP to Be Investigated Over Request to Buy Sex Toys
    Thanks for the Memories: Tokyo Toys and Dolls Are Put Six Feet Under
    That's Wild! Fake Lego Toys With Daesh Symbols Found in a Store in Singapore
    Mind the Gap: Londoners Lose Sex Toys on the Tube, Many Return to Collect Them
    Tags:
    Toys R Us, toys, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok